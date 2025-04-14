Storms and heat kick off the week

Roanoke, VA – We’re starting off the work week with much warmer weather. However, it’ll arrive with a chance for storms.

We’ll have two different fronts approach the region over the next 24 hours. A warm front will warm us into the 80s, while a cold front will quickly sweep through afterward and bring in the chance for storm development.

The greatest chance for severe weather is limited to West Virginia and northern Virginia, but a few pop up showers and storms could occur further to the south. The biggest concern with any severe storm development will be damaging winds.

The rest of the week is pretty calm. Temperatures mellow out in the 60s and 70s, with mostly clear skies until Saturday. A few pop-up showers are possible then, but otherwise, nice weather for Easter Weekend.

Easter itself looks nice. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s expected.