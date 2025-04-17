Skip to main content
Insiders: Severe Weather Special 2025

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: severe weather, weather, WAAD, W.A.A.D., tornadoes, mountains, storm tracking, storm chaser, radar technology, storm, storms, thunderstorm, hail, thunder, lightning, mid-Atlantic, SWVA, Central Va, Virginia, weather special, snow storm, winter storm, spring storm, weather authority, forecast

Attention Insiders! The 10 News Weather Authority Severe Weather Special is now live!

From the myths that swirl around tornadoes and mountains to the unsung heroes who stand guard when the skies grow dark, this special peels back the layers on some of the most fascinating—and essential—aspects of storm tracking.

Go behind the scenes with cutting-edge radar technology that guides real-time coverage during life-or-death moments. Discover how past storms have reshaped the landscapes of our hometowns, and experience what it truly takes to chase storms across the unpredictable terrain of the Mid-Atlantic.

Whether you’re a weather nerd or just want to be prepared for severe weather season, this is one broadcast you won’t want to miss.

Jeff Haniewich headshot

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

Delaney Willis headshot

Delaney graduated from Virginia Tech in 2023 with a B.S. in Meteorology and joined the WSLS 10 Weather Authority in August 2024.

