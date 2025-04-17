High heat returns!

Good Friday forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will continue to thicken tonight with a rogue shower or two not out of the realm of possibility. Any clouds around tonight go away on Good Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap and it will be very warm with highs close to 80. However, it will be breezy at times on Good Friday, with some gusts over 25 mph possible, especially in the mountains.

Easter weekend details

Saturday will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. And it will be even warmer with highs in the middle 80s! It will stay breezy at times to start the holiday weekend. Easter Sunday starts dry under variably cloudy skies. No rain is in the forecast for Sunrise Services or for your Easter egg hunts! But, later in the day...we’re talking after about 2p or 3p...we will have the chance for pop-up t-showers. The coverage area does not look big at this point, but it will still be a good idea to keep your eye to the sky once you finish eating that Easter feast!

Looking ahead to next week

A better chance for showers and storms will move in on Monday. We will dry out on Tuesday, but another chance for hit-or-miss (mainly PM) t-showers may return on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We will reach the 70s much of next week, which means temperatures will stay above average for the foreseeable future.

Stay updated with the latest weather conditions and share your pictures of the changing skies on our photo and video sharing site, Pin It. For more weather updates, visit Your Local Weather Authority on WSLS.com.