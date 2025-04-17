The warm trend starts on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority is tracking near-average temperatures Thursday afternoon as mostly clear and sunny skies build in.

Weather Headlines

It is a tad chilly out there Thursday morning, and thankfully, the winds have significantly calmed down. If you are looking to get outdoors and get some exercise in, Thursday morning will feature calm and warming conditions.

This Morning

Thursday’s forecast high temperatures will get into the mid to upper 60s, with some spots reaching the low 70s.

Today's Temperatures

High pressure has settled in overhead and is bringing in lots of sunshine as well as warm air from down south.

This Week

This trend continues as we head into the weekend with an area of low pressure moving into our north.

This will bring the chance for a few light rain showers later in the weekend, and supply more southerly winds, increasing our temperatures even more!

This Weekend

Here is a look at your Easter weekend forecast! The Easter bunny should have no issue visiting this weekend, and egg hunting festivities look all good to go. It’ll be warm, and we could see a few showers late Sunday.

Forecast

This is only the start of a lengthy warm trend as the Climate Prediction Center indicates next week will feature warmer than average temperatures across the South and eastern seaboard.

Climate Prediction Center

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.