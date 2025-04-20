Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
67º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Above Average Highs for Easter

Lots of cloud cover as a warm front progresses

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, easter, forecast

Roanoke, VA – Happy Easter!

easter forecast

Looks like we’ll be good to go for the egg hunts and outdoor festivities today, as warm temperatures will make for a pleasant feeling outside. Highs today will be above average, hovering around the low to mid 80s. While it’ll be relatively cloudy, rain appears likely to hold off until after sunset.

nice today
higher than usual

Tomorrow will be pretty similar, with slightly cooler temperatures, but an increased chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. We could see a few rumbles of thunder, but coverage will be limited.

The rest of the week brings in temperatures that sit in the upper 70s to low 80s, but with rain chances Thursday through Saturday. There’s a chance some thunderstorm development could occur as well, but it still seems like a primarily rain event.

warm

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Edward Shaw headshot

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

email

facebook

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS