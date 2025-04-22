Unsettled weather at times

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS.com brings you a varied weather pattern for Southwest Virginia as we head through midweek. Expect a mix of clouds, sun, and even some showers over the next few days.

Short term forecast

There were some showers around on this Tuesday, mainly for areas along and south of 460. For those north of the route, it was drier. As we move into the overnight hours, expect variably cloudy skies with any lingering showers ending. Some fog may develop later tonight too. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Rest of the week

Wednesday starts off dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, after 2 p.m., there’s a chance for a couple of showers or storms popping up, especially in the New River Valley. Thursday looks similar in that most of us will be dry. However, after lunch-time, a few more t-showers will be possible. A better chance for rain will move in on Friday for everyone as another piece of energy slowly moves in from the west. We will end the work on a mostly cloudy note. Temperatures the rest of the week will reach the mid-to-upper 70s, so we will be above average. The humidity will remain pretty high too.

Weekend rain on the horizon

Looking ahead, rain chances are expected to persist on Saturday. But there is some good news too; Sunday is shaping up to be much nicer for outdoor plans! So, as of now, Sunday is the pick day even though it does NOT look like Saturday will be a washout. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 70s with less humidity on tap for Sunday!

Warm and dry conditions are expected as we move into early next week.

Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts by visiting WSLS.com. Feel free to share your own weather photos and videos on our Pin It page.