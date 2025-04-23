Few more t-showers on the way soon

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a relatively calm day weather-wise for those in Southwest and Central Virginia. And tonight looks pretty tranquil too. Skies will be nothing worse than partly cloudy and it will be mild with lows in the middle 50s. Thursday will see more cloud cover than what we had outside today. We’ll call it partly sunny with isolated showers/storms possible. Areas along and south of Highway 46 have the best chance to get a little wet on Thursday.

Late week and weekend

A better chance for rain and storms will enter on Friday and linger into Saturday. As of now, Friday looks a little wetter than Saturday and rainfall totals will vary quite a bit across the region. Without question Sunday looks like the nicer of the two weekend days to be outside, even though Saturday will be far from a washout. Sunday will be less humid, brighter, and a bit cooler. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, but we will drop into the low-to-mid 70s on Sunday.

Next week

For those planning ahead, next week will turn even warmer! Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather is in the forecast on both Monday and Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, another chance for rain/storms may move back in by next Wednesday.

If you capture any interesting weather photos, feel free to share them on Pin It. Stay tuned for more updates from WSLS.com!