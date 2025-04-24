Storms brewing soon: What to expect in Virginia this weekend

Upcoming weather patterns and predictions

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be variably cloudy with a few showers possible. However, as we transition into Friday and Saturday, there’s a better chance for rain and thunderstorms due to an approaching front. As of now, Friday looks wetter (with more gray skies) than Saturday, with Friday night looking to be the wettest for us. We should dry out on Sunday and be dry for a few days into early next week.

Weekend weather expectations

The weekend kicks off with unsettled weather on Saturday. While it’s not a complete washout, you can expect passing showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Saturday’s high will be in the upper 70s. Looking on the brighter side, Sunday should be beautiful! With more sunshine, lower humidity, and a comfortable high in the low-to-mid 70s, it could be the perfect day for outdoor plans.

Even warmer air coming

Temperatures next week will start in the 70s but the 80s should make a return by Tuesday and last through at least Thursday. So, the heat is back on again as we get closer to the start of May!

Next week also starts dry for us, but more hit-or-miss t-showers are back in the forecast from mid-week on.

For the latest weather updates and to share your own videos and photos, visit our Pin It page. Stay informed with 10 News for all your weather needs.