Weekend weather update: Possible showers Saturday, Sunday sunshine

More rain on the way for some

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered showers and some embedded storms are still possible. The wettest of the weather will arrive tonight and although there will still be some showers possible on Saturday, it does not look too terribly wet. We have actually lowered the chance for rain down to 30-40% to start the weekend. Also, it looks like skies will be a bit brighter than once expected too. That means we will be warmer with highs close to 80 degrees. One thing that hasn’t changed: Sunday still looks beautiful! Mainly sunny skies are on tap and the humidity will go way down to end the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler too, topping out in the middle 70s.

Looking at next week

We’ll start off next week dry with high pressure still in control. Mostly sunny skies will greet us on Monday with a few more clouds in the forecast for Tuesday. While a couple of mountain t-showers are possible late Tuesday, a better chance for rain/storms will move in mid-to-late next week. So, keep the umbrella handy from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures next week will begin in the upper 70s but from Tuesday through Thursday, highs will have no trouble reaching the 80s. As a matter of fact, we could get to near 90 in a few locations on Wednesday.





