The heat is ON...soon!

Short term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a beautiful Monday all across the area. Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, low humidity. It will be another very comfortable night with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s under clear skies. But that all changes tomorrow. It will be a MUCH warmer day. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the middle 80s...and although we will start the day off with sunshine, we will end the day with more cloud cover. We may even have a couple of t-showers to dodge, especially in the mountains. But a much better chance for rain arrives mid-to-late week.

Rest of the week

Scattered showers and storms will be the name of the game from Wednesday through Friday, with Thursday and Friday perhaps looking to be the wettest. Each day the best chance for showers/storms will lie in the afternoon/evening hours. This is good news, as we need the rain around here. In addition, it will also be very warm and quite humid too, as temperatures will range between 82-87 degrees the rest of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend...already!

High pressure should come back into play on Saturday and Sunday. That means the weekend looks much nicer for outdoor activities. A stray lingering shower be ruled out early on Saturday, but for the most part the weekend looks dry. Any leftover cloud cover early on Saturday will give way to mostly sunny skies...and we should stay that way most of the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 70s with lower humidity arriving this weekend too.

