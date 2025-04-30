Warm and unsettled weather continues

Rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Any t-showers around this afternoon will taper tonight with patchy fog possible after midnight. It will be a mild and muggy night with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with pop-up showers/storms possible. The best chance for rain the rest of the week lies in the afternoon and evening...but please note not everyone will see this beneficial rainfall.

Weekend weather outlook

Looking into the weekend, Saturday looks wetter than Sunday. We’ll begin the weekend with passing showers (and a few storms) a good bet under mainly cloudy skies. Sunday may still have a couple of lingering showers early but overall we’ll see increasing sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this weekend...even the humidity will drop by Sunday!

Next week’s forecast

We’ll start off next week dry with a lot of sunshine on Monday. Some question marks do come into play then on Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of computer models want to throw some moisture at us from a coastal low, while a couple of other ones want to keep us dry. So, please stay tuned. Temperatures start the week in the 70s but may climb into the 80s later in the week.

Stay tuned for more updates on your local weather by visiting 10 News. And don’t forget, you can share your weather photos and videos with us on Pin It.