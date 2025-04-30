State Drought Monitor: Latest Edition

As the summertime season draws closer and dry weather lasts at times, longer than we would like, the drought status of the area comes to the forefront of our minds.

Almanac Data (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As of April 30th, our current rainfall deficit is -.78in. This puts the majority of our area into an abnormally dry state.

Drought Monitor (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A few areas in the Southside Zone and Highlands Zone are in a moderate drought status.

While we do have a few chances for showers and storms back in the forecast for this week, it will not be a drought buster by any means.

Future Rainfall (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The amount of rainfall expected ranges between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall. This will put a slight dent in the rainfall deficit, but will not completely erase it.

As we move further into the spring and summer months, it will be necessary to keep an eye on the drought status throughout our area!