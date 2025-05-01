Skip to main content
Thunderstorms on the Horizon: Warm temps Usher in Summer-Like Storms!

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Tags: summer weather, forecast, Virginia weather, thunderstorms

ROANOKE, Va. – A period of active weather is expected as we head into the latter half of the workweek and the weekend.

Expect pop-up thunderstorms

These early summertime conditions are bringing in the heat and humidity, which increases the chance for thunderstorms. Saturday is looking to be a bit wetter as a cold front moves through, while Sunday should ease up slightly.

Unseasonably warm temperatures

Right now, temperatures are hovering in the 70s and 80s and making it feel like an early summer! This is significantly above average for this time of year! We will continue with this pattern through next week.

The 7-day forecast: A mixed bag of sunshine and showers

The next week will bring a blend of showers and storms with daily highs in the mid-70s. Keep your umbrella handy as this pattern fluctuates throughout the coming week.

