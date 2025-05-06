A pleasant night ahead

Short term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap tonight and it will be a cool night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday starts with sunshine but will end with more clouds. It will be a warmer day with highs close to 80 degrees.

Good news concert goers: the weather looks to cooperate! More clouds will be around (we’ll call it mostly cloudy) but more importantly, it will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the 60s tomorrow evening.

A better chance for rain and storms comes into play on Thursday, lingering into at least part of the day Friday. Widely scattered showers and storms will accompany a cold front later this week...and a couple storms Thursday afternoon/evening may pack a punch. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s on Thursday into the low-to-mid 70s on Friday.

Long term forecast

Any showers/storms that impact us late week should be gone by the weekend. That means, as of now, all your outdoor activities are looking good for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies all weekend long look partly to mostly sunny. And temperatures will stay in the 70s.

More rain looks to be in the forecast, though, early next week. Both Monday and Tuesday look to see more clouds than sun with hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers back in the forecast. We may again reach 80 next Tuesday.

For more detailed and real-time updates, keep an eye on the 10 News website, and don’t forget to share your weather photos on Pin It!