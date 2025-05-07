Exit light, enter night (and nice weather)

When it comes to the forecast for the day, the weather looks nice, and nothing else matters.

Amazing weather for an EPIC concert!

High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the 70s across the region, and when you take a look at the sky, you’ll see a few clouds, but no rain. The sun will shine through in what I’ve shown with that cloud cover, so overall it’s going to be a great day for a concert, or any outdoor activities for that matter.

One fun thing to look at later in the day during the concert- the Virginia Tech Seismograph.

warm

If you were hoping Thursday would be dry too, the forecast could end up smashing your dreams, although I know some people are only happy when it rains. We’ll end up fading to black as thunderstorm chances increase by about 3 p.m. on Thursday. While these storms don’t appear severe, they could consist of some brief downpours at times. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s will help fuel those storm chances.

thursday- 6 pm

Rain rolls in on Friday, but eventually dissipates later in the day. That gives way to a nice, but cooler weekend with temperatures in the low 70s.

The nice weather continues into Sunday, but it appears likely we’ll need to scan the scene with the atmosphere early next week for the chance of storms.

Have a great day!