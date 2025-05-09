Sunny start to the weekend, rain expected next week – find out when!

Mother’s Day weekend outlook

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend will start out under mainly sunny skies. A few more clouds will try to stream from the south later in the day on Saturday, but it will be dry all day long. However, clouds are predicted to increase Saturday night, and by Sunday, a stray shower might pop up near the North Carolina-Virginia border. Otherwise, Mother’s Day will see more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures this holiday weekend will top out between 72-77 degrees...close to average for this time of year.

Rain and temperature forecast for the coming week

Next week starts with a shift in weather patterns. With rain expected to move in for some Sunday night, Monday appears quite wet, so keep those umbrellas handy. And ice that wet weather arrives, it will stick around for a while. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look to see rain likely at times, with a few storms mixing in as well. We may begin to see a little more sun by week’s end, but even the a few PM storms will be possible. So, overall, next week (especially the first half) looks to be wet. Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Monday but should rebound into the 70s and even the 80s as the week goes on.

Keep an eye out for any flooding possibilities as some days might see significant rainfall.

