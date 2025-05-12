And the wet weather continues

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a Weather Authority Alert Day with significant focus on a flood watch that remains active through Tuesday night. Anywhere from 2-5″ of rain is possible. We’ll need to keep an eye on the creeks, streams, and rivers...and also on poor drainage and urban areas.

More rain headed our way the next few days

The flood watch is critical due to grounds becoming saturated...that increases the likelihood of localized flooding. We will be wet from time to from tonight all the way through Wednesday. We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Tuesday, with even more peeks of sunshine on Wednesday. Because of that temperatures will go up a bit, reaching the lower 70s on Tuesday and the middle 70s on Wednesday. And the warmer you are, the more unstable you potentially become. So there’s a better chance for a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday and Wednesday. Please make sure to keep the umbrella handy.

Late week/weekend outlook

Thursday will be the driest day this week with only a slight chance for a few t-showers. More scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast on Friday. And hit-or-miss t-showers will last into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s from Thursday all the way through the weekend, with Friday looking to be the warmest day with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

For the latest weather updates and alerts, tune in to 10 News or visit WSLS.com. And remember, if you capture any weather moments, share them on our Pin It page.