Rain/storm chances continue Wednesday

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – More showers and storms will be possible this evening, but the general trend is for the rain to lessen as the night goes on. More fog will form overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday may see a few more breaks of sun but more scattered t-showers will form. The morning hours may see a couple of leftover showers, but the coverage area of the rain looks to increase in the afternoon...diminishing in the evening. It will be seasonable and humid day with highs in the middle 70s.

Late week and weekend

Thursday will be one of the drier day this work week, but even then, a few showers/storms will be possible later in the day. But most of us will be dry. A better chance for hit-or-miss showers/storms will again move in on Friday and Saturday. Not everyone will get wet, but a couple of storms both days may pack a punch. As of now, Sunday looks pretty dry with more sun in the forecast. Temperatures will skyrocket late week into the weekend with highs in the 80s. The warmest day still looks to be Friday, as highs climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Early next week

Next week looks to start pretty quiet and peaceful too. Partly to mostly sunny skies appear on tap for now. And temperatures will stay warm, reaching the low-to-mid 80s.

