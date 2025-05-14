Here comes the warmth!

Short term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had another day where we’ve had to dodge some rain and storms. Thankfully the wet weather to end the day was not as widespread as it once was. And we even closed out the day with sunshine in some of our backyards! Tonight will be partly cloudy with any lingering showers or storms tapering off...for now. Some fog may form with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a few showers and/or storms still possible, although it won’t be as wet. It will be much warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Because we will be warmer and more humid, any storm that pops during the heating of the day on Thursday may pack a punch.

Friday into the weekend

Hit-or-miss t-showers will stick around for us at times Friday into Saturday. Some of us will get wet, some of us won’t. The best chance for rain on Saturday looks to be before lunchtime. By Saturday afternoon, we look drier with more sunshine. And Sunday looks very nice! Mainly sunny skies will be on tap for us to close out the weekend. And temperatures will stay in the 80s all weekend long.

Next week’s forecast

While a stray t-shower or two looks possible on Monday and Tuesday, most of us will be dry. However, a better chance for scattered showers and storms may arrive on Wednesday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds early next week. Temperatures next week will stay warm (and it will remain humid too) with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s.

Stay updated

For continuous updates, make sure to check in with the Your Local Weather Authority. Share your weather photos and videos on our Pin It platform here.