Wet Wednesday for most

There are sunny skies on the horizon, but we have to get through yet more rain first.

past 3 days

We’ll see more widespread rainfall over the next few days, with the chance for some rumbles of thunder as well. Thursday seems like the driest day of the week, as more widespread rainfall and a few stronger storms return Friday and Saturday.

wednesday 1 pm

Temperatures are going to skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s as we go into the weekend. We’ll remain in the 80s Thursday through Monday, before cooling down back into the low to mid 70s next week. We can expect sunny skies to accompany these 70-degree temperatures next week.

warm

Remain cautious with several reports still of flooded roadways and streams, as it will take quite some time for flooding to subside, even if there are no flood alerts in place.