Another Weather Authority Alert Day for Friday

An active Friday ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – A few waves of showers and storms are possible Friday into Friday night and some of the storms may be on the strong-to-severe side. The potential is there for wind, hail, heavy rain, thunder/lightning...and maybe even a tornado or two. And because the ground is already saturated, we may need to keep an eye on the chance for some brief, localized flooding. In between the rain, we will be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s.

Weekend forecast

While we may have a few lingering showers or storms early on Saturday, most of the day will dry and quiet with increasing sunshine. And Sunday looks very nice too under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 80s both days, but the humidity will decrease. Overall, most of the weekend looks very nice to be outside.

Next week

Monday looks to be for the most part dry. However, a better chance for hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers will arrive from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay safe and stay informed.