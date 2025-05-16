Round 1 of storms done, one to go

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News continues a Weather Authority Alert Day for the region as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area tonight. While the radar currently shows clear skies, the situation is likely to change around midnight. We are looking at round 2 impacting the area through near daybreak. But indications are that these severe storms west should weaken a bit as they get closer to us, but a few warnings are still possible, especially in the mountains. The weather tonight could be worst west than east. Don’t be surprised to hear thunder and heavy rain while you are sleeping.

Weekend forecast

Most of Saturday will be dry and if there are any lingering showers early, they will end pretty quickly. And the rest of the day will see increasing sunshine. It will be a breezy and warm start to the weekend. Sunday looks pretty nice too. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us will be dry on Sunday too under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures this weekend will reach the 80s.

Next week

We’ll start next week with temperatures still in the 80s, but we will fall into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there for the rest of the work week. Some 60s are even possible mid-week. A few t-showers will be possible on Monday, but a better chance for rain moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday. We should dry out a bit by Thursday and Friday.

