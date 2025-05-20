More night-time rain/storms headed our way

What to expect overnight

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s looking like tonight will be a wet one. The first round of rain showers will clear out, but brace yourself for a second batch heading from late evening through the overnight. Some of us may be awakened by rumbles of thunder. And a couple of storms may contain wind and hail too, so please stay weather aware. Thankfully these showers/storms should weaken a bit by the time they get to us. And this next round of rain should leave around mid-morning on Wednesday.

Rest of the week

We’ll get a break from the rain midday Wednesday, only to have another round of hit-or-miss shower and/or storms move in later on. We’ll dry out Wednesday night with only a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday. And Friday will be dry for all of us! We’ll start to see more sunshine later in the week too!

Temperatures will be on the cooler side the rest of the week. We’ll reach the low-to-mid 70s on Wednesday, but will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 on Thursday and Friday.

Holiday weekend outlook

Saturday right now looks like the nicest day over Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll see a lot of sunshine and it will be very pleasant day with highs in the lower 70s. Isolated showers or storms will be possible on Sunday with the highest chance to get wet lying on Memorial Day itself (Monday). But even then, we are not talking about a washout by any means. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s by Memorial Day.

For the most up-to-date weather alerts and radar images, remember you can always check out WSLS.com, your go-to for all things weather. And if you capture any interesting weather moments, share them with us on Pin It.