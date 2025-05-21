The cool temperatures remain

Rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Any showers around early this evening will taper off later tonight. And rain chances look to decrease for the rest of the work week. Most of us are dry for a little while...with one exception. We may see a few showers Thursday night. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday, so yes...more sunshine will soon be moving in. Temperatures will stay below average the rest of the week, reaching the lower 70s tomorrow and the upper 60s on Friday. It will most certainly be a breezy day on Thursday, with the wind staying on the strong side through at least Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast...and beyond

The holiday weekend start off very nicely. Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry. And Sunday will begin dry too. But, some hit-or-miss showers will form Sunday afternoon and linger into the evening. Memorial Day itself looks to be the wettest day of the holiday weekend with scattered showers and even a few storms possible. The chance for some rain will continue into Tuesday before drier tries to punch in by the middle of next week.

Temperatures will stay below average all holiday weekend long, topping out between 70-72 degrees. And those below average temperatures may continue well into the next work week as well.

