Few showers tonight, dry again Friday

End of week/holiday weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – A few showers popped up late this afternoon in the mountains...and that chance for isolated showers will continue into part of tonight as well. But any rain tonight is gone by the time we wake up on Friday. And we’ll close out the work week nicely under mainly sunny skies. It will be dry on Friday, but it will stay breezy and cool. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to near 70.

The holiday weekend starts of great for any outdoor plans you may have. We will hold on to that sunshine, but it will still be cooler than average (although it will be warmer than today) with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will begin dry, but by days end we may be tracking a few showers. Clouds will thicken through the day and we will remain cool with highs in the lower 70s. Hit-or-miss showers are in the forecast on Memorial Day, mainly though for the PM hours. Monday looks to be the coolest day of the extended weekend, with highs close to 70. So, it will be cool all Memorial Day Weekend long. But even on days where there are rain chances, we are NOT talking about washouts. As a matter of fact, some folks may stay dry all three days.

Looking ahead to next week

The wettest day over the next week or so appears to be Tuesday. Rain is likely at that point, but we should dry out a bit by Wednesday and Thursday. As we lower the chances for rain, we increase the opportunity for sunshine next week. And as we do that, temperatures start to rise too. So, we’ll be in the lower 70s on Tuesday, but will climb into the middle 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Got a great weather photo or video from your corner of Southwest or Central Virginia? Pin It here!