2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

With the official start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season just days away, forecasters and communities alike are turning their attention to what could be another highly active year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its seasonal outlook, forecasting a 60% chance of an above-average season.

NOAA 2025 Outlook (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Several factors are contributing to this heightened forecast. Among them are warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, neutral ENSO conditions, meaning no El Niño or La Niña, and weaker wind shear, all of which create an environment more conducive to storm formation and intensification.

Not only is it important to stay weather aware because we are a coastal state, but also because of our flood-prone terrain in Southwest Virginia.