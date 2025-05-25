A wet pattern slowly sets up

Memorial Day forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Some scattered showers will be possible tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 50s. Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy with a few, pop-up showers possible. It will be a cool day with highs staying below average...only reaching the upper 60s.

Rest of the work week...and a sneak peek into next weekend

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet at times. At this time, Tuesday may be a bit wetter than Wednesday. And the first half (or two-thirds) of each day looks to be the wettest part too. Both days also look to see a lot of clouds, holding temperatures down. Temperatures will only reach near 60 on Tuesday, climbing close to 70 on Wednesday. We will see more sunshine on Thursday and Friday and that should warm things a bit. We should top out in the upper 70s to near 80 later in the work week. However, we will still have the chance for more mainly PM hit-or-miss t-showers late this week, with Friday looking a little wetter than Thursday.

Looking ahead to next weekend (never too early to do that, right!!??), Saturday will see a continued chance for widely scattered showers/storms, while Sunday looks drier. So, as of now, Sunday looks like the nicer of the two weekend days. Temperatures will top out in the 70s to around 80.



