Another cool and rainy day ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning will be a bit soggy with rain pushing in. Temperatures are also on the cooler side, as many locations are starting off in the 50s.

This Morning

Tuesday’s high temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 50s. This is all thanks to cooler air being pushed in from up north, along with cloud cover and rain showers.

Today

Here is a look at 12 p.m. Lots of widespread rain continues to move in with a few moderate to heavy showers building at times.

12pm Today

Showers become a bit more hit and miss as we head into the late afternoon. Lighter rain moves in behind some of the heavier pockets of rain and continues into the night.

4pm Today

A flash flood risk is in place because of the consistent rain. A level 1/4 marginal risk exists for all of Southwest Virginia. Flood-prone areas are likely to accumulate rainfall.

Today

Below is a look at how much rain we are expecting on Tuesday. Most see close to an inch of rain by the time we get to 11 p.m. Some could see less, some could see more.

Estimates For Today

As we go through the rest of the week, rain chances stick around. Multiple fronts will bring scattered to widespread showers for the next few days. Eventually, warmer temperatures move in by late week with afternoon storms looking to make a return.

This Week

