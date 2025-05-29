Another wet, stormy day ahead on Friday

End of week/weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Any showers/storms this evening will taper off with fog forming after midnight. Once that fog goes away on Friday, we may see a little sunshine before another round or two of showers/storms moves in on Friday. The wettest time looks to be from 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. And a few storms may pack a punch with wind, hail, heavy rain, and thunder/lightning looking to be the main threats. The National Weather Service may need to issue a couple of warnings on Friday, so please stay weather aware. Any rain ends Friday evening with skies clearing a bit Friday night.

Saturday will be partly sunny with isolated showers possible...more of us will stay dry than get wet. And Sunday will be mainly sunny and very nice. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 70s. But that changes next week!

Next week’s outlook

Temperatures all next week will climb into the 80s, with the warmest days lying on Wednesday and Thursday when highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s to near 90! This will be the hottest we’ve been in a while.

Monday through Wednesday look dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. Later in the week the chance for some rain/storms increases once again. After some very nice days early in the week, you will need the umbrella again by Thursday and/or Friday.