Elevated Severe Weather Threat

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures return to the 70s this afternoon as warm and humid air moves into the region.

Today's Highs

Conditions will favor the chance for severe weather this afternoon. A level 2/5 slight risk is in place for most of Southwest Virginia.

Gusty winds, hail, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Today

We start to see scattered showers and storms move into the NRV during the late morning hours.

12pm Today

Storms continue to develop and push in during the early afternoon hours.

2pm Today

As we head later into the day, instability grows. This will allow storms to pack more of a punch as they sweep in from the west.

4pm Today

Futurecast in indicating that an impressive line of storms develops east of US 220 around the 5:00pm hour. These storms could bring some gusty winds and hail.

5pm Today

Due to the constant rain this week there is a flash flood risk for all of the region. Rainfall totals could reach upwards of an inch in areas that see heavy pockets of rain today.

Today

This weekend will feature a tale of two days. Lingering cloud cover, isolated showers, and storms are expected through Saturday afternoon/evening. Sunnier weather and drying conditions look to take over for Sunday.

This Weekend

Winds will also turn gusty later tonight with tomorrow’s winds peaking near 30mph at times.

Gusty

Once we get through this wet and rainy pattern, warmer air makes a return. Above normal temperatures move in for most of next week.

Change In The Pattern

