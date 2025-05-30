YAY! The weekend is here!

ROANOKE, Va. – After several severe storms earlier in the day, things have quieted down this evening. Tonight will see any lingering showers ending with the wind increasing. And the weekend does not look too bad for outdoor plans. Saturday will see increasing sunshine. And while more of us will stay dry than get wet, a couple of showers or storms will be possible. Sunday will be dry all day under mainly sunny skies. And temperatures all weekend long will be pleasant, albeit a bit below normal...reaching the middle 70s. The wind will be a factor. It will be breezy on Saturday and to a lesser extent on Sunday too. Gusts up to 30-40 mph will be possible, especially in the mountains to start the weekend. Have a great weekend my friends.

Looking ahead to next week

The first part of next week looks dry with quite a bit of sunshine to enjoy. By Thursday, a stray t-shower or two will be possible, with a slightly better chance for a few showers/storms on Friday. But Monday through Wednesday all look mostly sunny! The big weather story next though: the heat coming back. That’s right, next week will feel like summer for the first time in a while. We should reach near 80 on Monday, the middle 80s on Tuesday, and the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Friday.