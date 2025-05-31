Skip to main content
64º
64º
Weather

The Summertime Heat Begins

Here come the upper 80s!

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Roanoke, VA – After what was an abnormally cold end to May, June appears likely to bring a much different shift in pattern.

Temperatures today and tomorrow remain mild in the mid 70s, before a more warm airmass moves in next week. We’ll get into the mid 80s to start the work week, and potentially reach the 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

today

Showers and storms become variable between about 1-5 PM today, but nothing quite as widespread or severe as yesterday. After today, much warmer and drier conditions take hold thanks to high pressure dominating the region. After today, expect nothing but sunshine until Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon Rain

Winds could get gusty today, maxing out around 30 MPH in the afternoon.

Today

On a separate note, Hurricane Season begins tomorrow, June 1st. The Atlantic Basin is calm currently, but we’ll have to keep an eye on conditions once sea surface temperatures begin to warm a bit more.

MUCH warmer next week

