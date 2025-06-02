The heat is ON this week!

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – One more cool night is in store tonight...lows will fall into the 40s and 50s. And tonight will be mostly clear and dry. With high pressure still in control on Tuesday, we will continue to see lots of sunshine. We will warm up too, reaching the middle 80s.

Rest of the work week

Wednesday and Thursday look dry too. Wednesday will be mainly sunny, and most of Thursday will be too. We may start to see a few more clouds by Thursday afternoon, but both of those days look quite nice. Friday will see a mix of hazy sun and clouds with a few PM t-showers possible. Temperatures will continue to go up the rest of the week, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s on Wednesday, the upper 80s on Thursday, and near 90 on Friday. Some of us have been clamoring for some summer heat...and it’s headed our way later this week along with higher humidity!

Rain chances return by the weekend

After a stretch of dry, sunny, and hot days, the pattern looks to shift heading into Friday night and the weekend. High pressure will slide offshore, making way for moisture and a return of scattered showers and storms. Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to bring the potential for some rain, though details on the timing and intensity remain uncertain at this stage. But, the weekend does not look like a washout. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures do look to go down a bit, reaching between 82-86 degrees.

