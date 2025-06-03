Temperatures continue to warm this week as the tropics look to come alive

ROANOKE, Va. – More smoke is moving into the region. This will bring hazy skies to the area over the course of Tuesday.

Today

If you are looking to get outdoors on Tuesday, it will be warm and sunny. The pool doesn’t sound like a bad idea whatsoever!

This Afternoon

If you will be outdoors for an extended amount of time, be sure to bring the sunscreen, as the UV index is very high for the day and the rest of the week. The UV index will be highest between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Today

Forecast highs will be a few degrees above normal as much of the area gets into the 80s.

High Temperatures

The late spring and early summer sizzle continues this week. The 80s look to stick around for the next several days.

Heat Kicks In

And right on cue, the tropics are looking to activate. Hurricane season officially started on June 1, and we are already tracking an area that could bring tropical development.

At the moment, there is a chunk of storms moving over Florida that will have a very limited window to get organized. Odds are certainly not in its favor to develop, but the Southeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic can expect showers and storms later in the week.

Tropical Outlook

At the moment, we are not anticipating much of an impact from this system. However, there is a chance we will see some isolated showers and storms on Thursday. If rain does in fact move in, our forecast warmest day of the week would be dampened.

We will continue to monitor this area as it moves closer to the region.

Tracking The Tropics

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.