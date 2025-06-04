Canadian wildfire smoke impacts air quality across Southwest and Central Virginia: What to expect this week

Canadian wildfire smoke and air quality issues

ROANOKE, Va. – Current air quality across the region sits at a “moderate” level. For anyone in sensitive groups, it’s a good idea to limit time outdoors, especially if you’re noticing any irritation.

The good news is that this smoke will move out in the next several days as weather patterns shift. Keep an eye out for improving air quality as we get closer to the weekend.

Thankfully, showers and storms are on the way! We will have a very active weather pattern over the next week or so. Rain will begin late tonight for Southside and Lynchburg Zones.

More widespread rain will move into the area both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Temperatures for the next week will be summer-like! We will remain in the mid and upper 80s for much of the week, along with daily showers and thunderstorms.

