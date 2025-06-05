Canadian Wildfire Smoke on the Move

The past couple of days have been very smoky and hazy. This is all thanks to wildfire smoke being moved into our area from Canadian Wildfires.

Current Air Quality as of 3:50PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Current Air Quality sits at a moderate level. This means those with respiratory sensitivities may notice irritation if outside in the elements for too long.

With the rain headed our way the next few days, the air will clear out and levels will return to good and healthy for all age groups.

Air Quality Current as of 3:50PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As of now, the moderate status is affecting at least part of each of our five zones. Southside and the southern portions of the NRV are beginning to return to a safe air quality, as they have seen rain showers today.

Wind Speed Current as of 4:00PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Because we have not had much widespread rain so far this week, we have relied on the wind direction to move the smoke and haze out of our hair. Thankfully, today a southeasterly wind direction has done just that!

Fire and Smoke Current as of 3:33PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Current light to moderate smoke levels have moved further into New England and away from Southwest and Central Virginia!

Over the next few days, we will continue to keep a close eye on the air quality index!