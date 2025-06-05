Unsettled weather ahead

End of the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – A few showers/storms impacted our westernmost areas on Thursday. But a better chance for rain moves in on Friday...for everyone. Hit-or-miss t-showers will be around from lunchtime on come Friday and a couple storms could pack a punch.

Fog may also form tonight and be with us through Friday’s morning commute. Lows tonight will be in the 60s for the most part with highs on Friday well into the 80s. So, a warm and humid end to the work week is in store.

Weekend details

Scattered showers and storms look to be the name of the game this weekend. As of now, the coverage of t-showers may be larger on Sunday than Saturday. Like Friday, any storm that forms this weekend could be on the strong side, so please stay weather aware. That being said, we are not talking washouts here...but you’ll be glad to have the umbrella handy especially during the afternoon/evening hours.

Temperatures this weekend will stay in the 80s, with Saturday looking a bit warmer than Sunday because we should see more sunshine that day.

Looking ahead to next week

The unsettled weather will remain with us early next week as well. More passing showers/storms will be around later Monday and especially on Tuesday. We should dry out and see more sunshine on Wednesday.

We will remain quite warm and humid too with temperatures ranging between 80-86 degrees. So, the cool start to the month is now just a distant memory.

Remember, you can share your weather photos with 10 News—just head over to https://www.wsls.com/pinit/ and Pin It!