Unsettled weather continues to end the weekend

Forecast to close out the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Lingering showers are possible this evening, then we may get a break. However, more rain is possible later tonight. Fog may form too with lows in the middle 60s.

Sunday may see leftover showers early, then we’ll be partly sunny and dry for a bit. But, more hit-or-miss t-showers will be possible in the afternoon/evening hours. Any storm that forms on Sunday may pack a punch with heavy rain, thunder/lightning, wind, and even a little hail. Right now the zone that may have the highest risk for strong-to-severe storms is Southside. It will be a humid end to the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

What to expect heading into next week

The chance for pop-up showers or storms may last into Monday, but the coverage area looks pretty small. And Tuesday does not look as wet as it once did...that being said, isolated showers/storms will still be possible. Wednesday and Thursday both look pretty dry, but more scattered rain/storms return to the forecast on Friday and next Saturday.

Temperatures next week look very warm, with highs ranging between 84-90 degrees. And the humidity does not look to go anywhere, so a very summer-like forecast is on the way.

Have a dramatic storm photo or video from your neighborhood? Pin It with WSLS 10 News to help keep your community informed.