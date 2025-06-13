Unsettled weather for Father’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Warm and muggy conditions have made a return and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Next Several Days

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the next several hours, with humidity continuing to rise and skies remaining mostly cloudy.

This Morning

Warm temperatures continue to build in through the day, and most areas will be a few degrees above normal Friday afternoon.

Today

Showers and storms push in during the early afternoon hours. A lot of these will be hit or miss until becoming more scattered later in the evening.

2pm Today

Soggy conditions will continue into the weekend with rain showers and storms coming and going. Temperatures will also be in the upper 60s to lower 70s each morning, with highs getting into the mid-80s.

This Weekend

Showers and storms begin to move in around the 2 p.m. hour on Saturday.

2pm Saturday

Hit or miss rain continues as we head into Saturday evening.

6pm Saturday

Sunday will feature a very similar setup with the chance for a heavier rain to settle in after 12:00 pm. Storms are also possible later on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Father’s Day Weekend looks better spent indoors. Though, there will be times to get outside this weekend.

12pm Sunday

