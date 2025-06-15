Father’s Day Flood Risk

Roanoke, VA – Yep. Another day of rain.

There’s a chance we could see some instances of flooding later on in the day with frequent rounds of heavy rainfall expected in the afternoon. A few storms that pop up could be on the stronger side given the ample moisture and heat.

Rivers, streams, and poor drainage areas most affected.

That overall unsettled pattern continues for the foreseeable future with rain expected each day up until about Thursday. While rain chances steadily decrease with each day, they’ll still certainly be prevalent.

Rain evening

Sunny weather finally returns on Friday and continues into the weekend.

Temperatures are trending upward for the next few days, starting in the low to mid 80s and making their way into the 90s by Wednesday. From there we’ll over around the upper 80s to low 90s for the end of the week.

80s

Happy Father’s Day!