First Major Heat Wave On the Way

Roanoke, VA – After weeks of rainfall, we’re going to have an extended period of sunny skies, but with MUCH warmer temperatures.

High pressure situated over the southeast will pull warmer air from the gulf into our region. This high pressure stays largely stationary, making for a “heat dome” like effect over the eastern seaboard.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week, with the potential for highs reaching the 100s in parts of Southside and Lynchburg. With heat indices expected to get into the 105-110 degree range, it’s going to be essential to take proper precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

We remain mostly sunny, with the chance for a few thunderstorms in the evening hours Wednesday through Friday. Storms will be extremely isolated if any develop.