Heat wave grips Southwest, Central Virginia

And the heat continues...

ROANOKE, Va. – After highs on Monday ranging between 91-97 degrees, tonight will stay quite warm. Lows will only fall into the middle 70s. As the temperature and dew point get closer together, the air may saturate, allowing for some fog to form later tonight.

Tuesday will be even hotter than Monday, with highs ranging between 93-99 degrees. We could close to or even break record highs on Tuesday. And the rest of the week looks quite hot too, with temperatures reaching the middle 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday...and the low-to-mid 90s on Friday. Temperatures will still top out in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The humidity will remain pretty high too, allowing for air temperatures to feel hotter than they actually are. So, the heat wave will continue through the weekend, if not early next week.

Any cooling t-shower on the way?

Most of us on Tuesday will be dry, however a few t-showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. And once that chance for rain increases, it will stick around through early next week. So, a 30-40% chance of mainly PM t-showers is in the forecast from Wednesday through next Monday. These showers/storms will be hit-or-miss and pop-up in nature, meaning more of us will stay dry than get wet each and every day. But, at least some of us will have cooling t-showers around.

Health and safety warnings: High UV risk and sunburn danger

Alongside the extreme heat, there’s also a high UV index. This puts anyone outdoors at risk for rapid sunburn—it could happen in just 12 to 15 minutes if your skin is left unprotected.

Hydration and frequent breaks in the air conditioning are strongly advised, especially for those planning outdoor activities. With continued heat forecast, the Weather Authority urges wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and taking breaks indoors during peak afternoon hours.

