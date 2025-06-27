Hot and stormy as we head into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Not too bad of a start out there Friday morning! Clear skies and mild temperatures stick around for a couple of hours before things heat back up.

This Morning

Temperatures will be a handful of degrees warmer than average for the day as some return to the 90s.

90s For Some

The heat index, or ‘feels like’ temperature, is way down for the day. Some still get to the triple digits, but this is certainly an improvement when compared to the start of the week.

Triple Digits

A level 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather is in effect for all of Southwest Virginia. Isolated showers and storms begin developing around the middle of the day.

Storm threats include gusty winds, small hail and localized flash flooding.

12pm Today

Isolated coverage of showers and storms continues into the afternoon.

4pm Today

A few carry over into the late evening and overnight hours.

9pm Tonight

As we head into the weekend, the hot and stormy pattern looks to stick around. Temperatures across the region will be around the 90-degree mark, with afternoon/evening showers and storms developing.

Stormy At Times

