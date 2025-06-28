Stormy Pattern For Part Of The Week

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. – Today we will continue with heat and humidity, which will fuel showers and storms later on this afternoon.

Hourly Temps

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by 12 PM. Our average for this time of year is 87 degrees. We haven’t seen in a very long time! More seasonable temperatures are on the way for the latter half of the upcoming workweek.

SPC Severe Risk

Afternoon storms could be strong to severe, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Portions of the Roanoke, Southside, Lynchburg and Highlands Zones are included in a (1/5) risk for severe weather.

Futurecast

Futurecast shows isolated showers and storms beginning around 12-1 PM, becoming more scattered around 3 PM.

Futurecast

Very early Monday morning we dry out as a warm front passes just to our north. We resume with more opportunities for a few rumblers Monday afternoon.

Forecasted Highs

Zone by zone, high temperatures are back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

7-Day

This week will feature an active pattern with daily showers and rumbles of thunder today through Wednesday. Our heatwave will officially end on Tuesday, but resume next Thursday.