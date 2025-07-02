Rain Tapers Off As Skies Clear and Temperatures Warm

ROANOKE, Va. – High temperatures will be right on par with where we should be for the time of year. Most can expect the mid to upper 80s today!

High Temperatures

A few showers are possible for the rest of the morning as skies gradually begin to clear from north to south.

10am Today

A couple of storms are also possible this afternoon, but the majority of Southwest Virginia stays dry.

2pm Today

High pressure starts to move in later today. This will bring clear skies for the rest of the work week with temperatures gradually warming up into the 90s.

It's Influence

Clear skies and cooling temperatures will be out and about for the evening of July 4th! This is near perfect weather for celebrations!

Evening Forecast

High pressure will be sticking around for most of the weekend before eventually breaking down. This will keep our temperatures warmer than normal with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Very limited rain chances become possible as we head into the back half of the weekend and next week.

Next Several Days

An update on the tropics

The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of an area of low pressure developing along the Southeast coast of the Country. We will have to keep an eye on this as it may impact areas along the coast, which could damper some Summer plans.

Outlook

