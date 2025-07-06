Tropical Depression Chantal brings heavy rain, thunder to Southwest and Central Virginia: What to expect next

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful Fourth of July, we are ending the holiday weekend with widespread showers from tropical depression Chantal.

Radar current as of 7:19 PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As of 7:19 PM widespread rainfall was occurring in the NRV, Roanoke Valley, and Southside Zones.

This tropical moisture will bring off-and-on rainfall to the entirety of the viewing area overnight tonight.

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast shows the remnants of Chantal being forced off the coast by a potent cold front. This front will become stationary over the mid-Atlantic this week and bring daily chances for showers and storms.

Chantal Info (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Chantal has weakened significantly with maximum winds at 30 MPH, and will continue to weaken as it moves off the coast tonight.

7-Day (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our 7-Day ahead is dreary thanks to Chantal and a stationary boundary! Heat and humidity will also be back in full force this week.