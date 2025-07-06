Tropical Depression Chantal brings heavy rain, thunder to Southwest and Central Virginia: What to expect next

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful Fourth of July, we are ending the holiday weekend with widespread showers from tropical depression Chantal.
As of 7:19 PM widespread rainfall was occurring in the NRV, Roanoke Valley, and Southside Zones.
This tropical moisture will bring off-and-on rainfall to the entirety of the viewing area overnight tonight.
Futurecast shows the remnants of Chantal being forced off the coast by a potent cold front. This front will become stationary over the mid-Atlantic this week and bring daily chances for showers and storms.
Chantal has weakened significantly with maximum winds at 30 MPH, and will continue to weaken as it moves off the coast tonight.
Our 7-Day ahead is dreary thanks to Chantal and a stationary boundary! Heat and humidity will also be back in full force this week.