Roanoke, VA – The remnants of Chantal are beginning to stall out over the Mid-Atlantic, bringing in quite a bit of tropical air.

sun

That tropical air will lead to daily rain chances every single day this week. Flooding will be a concern later on as well as a chance for some stronger storms starting on Wednesday.

wednesday rain

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s for the next few days before dipping back into the 80s to close the week out.

90s