Dan River Expected To Crest This Afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Chantal are expected to trigger the minor flood stage along the Dan River at South Boston.

Southside

Southside saw the most rain of any zone in Southwest Virginia. Pittsylvania and Halifax counties received up to half a foot of rain with some spots exceeding the margin.

As a result, we are seeing the Dan River crest in some spots, primarily downstream.

Dan River at South Boston

The Dan River at South Boston is expected to crest at 22.9 feet this afternoon around 2pm. Minor flooding will likely occur to areas along the river with the most notable impacts being a noticeable rise in the river.

If you are located along the river, it would be a good idea to remove furniture, lawn equipment, etc. from sitting along the river’s edge.

Flood Warning

A few showers and storms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening. Any additional rain in Southern Halifax county could trigger flooding.

Dan River Near Danville

River Levels near Danville are expected to remain below action stage for the next several days.

Chantal

Tropical Storm Chantal brought some heavy rains to parts of the Mid-Atlantic Sunday.

Central North Carolina

More than half a foot of rain fell across North Carolina and parts of Southside Virginia Sunday.

North Carolina

This triggered flooding along the I-40 corridor. Many lakes, and rivers across Central North Carolina have reached flood stage resulting in evacuations, and road closures.

Here is a better look at some of the widespread rainfall totals.

This Week

River, and lake levels are expected to decline through the day with many in Virginia returning to where they were by the end of the week.

However, heavy rains are possible for the next couple of days, and could trigger some localized flooding across the region.

