Training storms increase flood risk this week

What’s happening next

ROANOKE, Va. – The forecast for the rest of the work week is unsettled and active. Tonight will see the leftover evening t-showers end with some fog possible later on. Wednesday may start dry with partly sunny skies, however things change as soon as late morning. Rain and storms will become likely for us in the afternoon lasting into at least part of the evening. And a few storms may pack a punch. Just like tonight, come tomorrow night, the wet weather will dissipate with more fog developing.

Thursday will be another active weather day with more passing t-showers a good bet. And yes, the chance is still there for a few storms to turn strong-to-severe. Once again the best chance for rain will lie in the afternoon and evening hours. At this point, I don’t think the coverage Thursday will be quite as large as Wednesday’s. But more hit-or-miss t-showers will stay in the forecast on Friday. So, please keep the umbrella handy.

Weekend forecast and beyond

The unstable weather pattern is expected to stick around this weekend, with nighttime fog in the cards after each round of PM storms. We are not talking washouts here on Saturday and Sunday, but from lunchtime on you’ll want to keep your eye to the sky as more widely scattered showers and storms will dot the landscape. Not everyone will get wet this weekend, but those that do could see some gullywashers.

Monday and Tuesday look similar with daily, mainly PM hit-or-miss t-showers remaining in the forecast under partly sunny skies. A little pattern change may move in by the middle of next week.

High temperatures for the foreseeable future will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. So the heat and humidity are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Keep an eye on your local forecast—and remember, some neighborhoods could see soaking rains while others get barely a drop. If you’ve got a photo of the wild skies or stormy scenes, Pin It with 10 News and share it: https://www.wsls.com/pinit/



