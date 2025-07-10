Rain chances remain, but aren’t quite as high

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Any lingering showers will end this evening with some fog possible later tonight. A mild and muggy night will lead to another hot and humid day on Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a few PM storms possible. The coverage area of the rain does not look too big to close out the work week BUT any storm that forms may pack a punch.

Weekend forecast

Each weekend day will likely start dry under partly sunny skies. However, once we get into the afternoon, hit-or-miss showers/storms will form...and will taper off in the evening hours. Right now, Sunday looks a bit stormier than Saturday, but neither day is even close to washout. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend, so it will stay very warm (arguably hot) and humid too.

Looking ahead to next week

A cold front may cross our area early next week, potentially allowing for a higher coverage area of showers and storms. And yes, come Monday a few storms might be on the strong-to-severe side...especially once we get into the heating of the day. While daily storm chances will likely stay with us Tuesday through Thursday, those three days don’t look as active. Pop-up, mainly PM storms will be the name of the game mid-week.

Temperatures next week will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel a bit hotter than that.

